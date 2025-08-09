Karachi: The British broadcaster has named the PSL as the second most entertaining league in the world.

According to a recent report by BBC Sports, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is only behind the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the global rankings.

BBC Sports, in collaboration with cricket analysis firm CricWiz, analyzed major T20 and other short-format franchise leagues, including the IPL, South Africa’s SA20, Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) and England’s The Hundred.

The assessment took into account several measures of performance and entertainment quality, including average fours and sixes per match, batting strike rate, percentage of matches decided on the last over or ball of the match, the impact of home advantage, wicket-taking tendencies and average international experience (international caps) of players in the playing XI.

According to the data, PSL scored the highest average score in the first innings per match (180 runs), which is slightly higher than the IPL’s 179 runs. In addition, 27.5% of PSL matches were decided in the last over, which was second only to the IPL’s 28.9%. PSL also ranked second in terms of average fours and sixes.

In terms of international experience, PSL averaged 351 international caps, which was the second highest among the leagues surveyed. ILT20 ranked first in this category, which benefited from the greater acceptance of foreign players.

The BBC report highlighted that PSL delivers thrilling matches and big scores, with the league consistently seeing high-scoring and thrilling matches and featuring top cricketers from around the world.

In the “Entertainment Index”, which was an overall score of performance across all metrics, IPL came first with a score of 4.53 out of 5, while PSL came second with a score of 3.90. IPL (2.44) was third, The Hundred fourth, CPL fifth and SA20 sixth, while BBL was at the bottom.

Since its inception in 2016, PSL has quickly become one of the most prominent franchise leagues on the cricket calendar, with teams representing six cities and is known for its fast-paced scoring, thrilling contests and giving emerging Pakistani players the opportunity to play alongside global stars.