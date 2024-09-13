Karachi: Former cricketer Basit Ali criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board for making Shoaib Malik the mentor of the Stallions team for the Champions Cup. Basit Ali, a former batsman and coach who holds many important positions, speaking on his YouTube channel accused Shoaib Malik of match fixing and said that if anyone wants proof, I will see it. Basit Ali said that people who can’t think about the country should not be appointed and how PCB mentored those who admitted that they lost a match on purpose. Basit Ali said that in the interview given to Rameez Raja, Shoaib Malik admitted to losing a match on purpose.

Basit Ali also criticized mentor Shoaib Malik for making Haris the captain of Stallions instead of Babar Azam. He said that you can take out 10 like Haris from Babar’s pocket. He described Babar Azam as a “coward” and suggested that Babar should have taken a stand like Umar Akmal or Ahmed Shahzad in these circumstances and refused to play under Haris’ captaincy. It should be remembered that Shoaib Malik had said on selecting Haris as the captain that I intend to select him as a captain who has skills and can give success to Pakistan for a long time. Along with Babar Azam, Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood is also a part of the Stallions team. Despite this, mentor Shoaib Malik backed Haris as captain.