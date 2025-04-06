ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared a girl eligible for getting a job in place of her deceased father, ruling depriving married women of jobs in the quota of their deceased father is illegal and discriminatory.The court gave the verdict in a case in which a woman was denied a government job after the death of her father. She was dismissed from the job by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The Supreme Court issued a written decision in the case of depriving a girl of a job after the death of her father, who was a government employee.Justice Mansoor Ali Shah issued a nine-page written decision. The Supreme Court declared the woman eligible for the job in place of the father.

The court wrote that the decision to dismiss the daughter of a government employee from the job is declared null and void, ordering the department concerned to restore the applicant’s appointment with all previous privileges.The court wrote that not giving jobs to married daughters on their father’s quota is discriminatory, ruling a woman’s identity, legal rights, and autonomy do not end after marriage.

‘Changing the rules through an explanatory letter by a section officer is illegal, and such executive instructions cannot be above the law.‘Excluding daughters from the quota of a deceased servant on the basis of marriage is discriminatory, and this practice is a violation of Articles 25, 27, and 14 of the Constitution.