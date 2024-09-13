ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarr has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has once again started propaganda against institutions and is claiming that its members were arrested by masked men.

Speaking in Islamabad, Atta Tarr said that Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s claim is baseless as there are clear videos of the arrest of its members in which police personnel are seen in uniform. PTI has got phobia and they are afraid so they try to drag the institution of army everywhere or take the name of any agency. He said that the founder of PTI was a fascist that he did not talk about Kashmir and the economy, and then he along with Faiz made cases against every leader of the opposition. And today, when the police are arresting them from the gate of Parliament in genuine cases, they are calling it democracy and blaming the agencies.

Atta Tarar said that a party always used abusive language against journalists and trolled those who disagreed, all the leaders from the founder PTI should apologize for Ali Amin Gandapur’s recent speech. The statement should be ignored. He said that no member of Tehreek-e-Insaaf was arrested from inside the Parliament and there are also videos in this regard.