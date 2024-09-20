New Delhi: In the Test match against India, the experienced batsman of the Bangladesh cricket team, Shakib Al Hasan, was seen holding the strap of his helmet in his mouth while facing the bowler, and the reason came to light.

Bangladeshi batsman Shakib Al Hasan scored 32 runs in this Test match, but more talk about his performance is about keeping the strap of his helmet in his mouth. Commentators also gave different opinions on the reason for this unusual behavior at the time of batting, while users also made interesting comments on social media. Someone said that maybe he is hungry, someone said that Shakib might like the taste of it. Would love to know which flavor it is. A user said he was threatening to chew the bowler raw. However, the real reason was told by his colleague and former cricketer Tamim Iqbal.

Former Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal said that Shakib-ul-Hasan does this so that his head does not tilt to the left and wants to keep his head straight when facing the ball.

Cricket experts also say that this is an interesting method used by left-handed batsmen to improve their technique. Not too long ago, Shakib Al Hasan was also seen biting the jersey with his teeth while batting in the Global T20 Canada. Some former cricketers say that biting a nail, jersey or helmet strap with the teeth is a psychological tactic that a batsman can use to reduce stress and control nerves. It should be noted that Shakib-ul-Hasan was also facing vision problems in recent times and consulted an ophthalmologist in London this year.