DHAKA: Tamim Iqbal hit a half-century and spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career best four for 25 on Friday as Bangladesh beat West Indies by seven wickets to seal the three-match, One-day International series 2-0.

Tamim hit 50 off 76 balls to steer Bangladesh to 149-3 in 33.2 overs after West Indies, missing nearly all their top stars, were all out for 148 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh won Wednesday’s opening match by six wickets and kept up the pressure after the West Indies stand-in captain Jason Mohammad won the toss and opted to bat.

Mehidy led the attack while spinner Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rah­man complemented with two wickets each

Rovman Powell hit 41 off 66 balls while debutant opener Kjorn Ottley and Nkrumah Bonner made 24 and 20 respectively to boost the West Indies score.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hossain trapped Liton Das for 22 before skipper Mohammed grabbed the wicket of Najmul Hossain for 17 to give West Indies some hope.

Tamim, who hit three fours and a six, and the experienced Shakib then frustrated the visitors to make sure of victory. Shakib remained unbeaten on 43.

Mustafizur claimed the first breakthrough for Bangladesh by removing Sunil Ambris for six hitting a catch to Mehidy.

West Indies’ wicket woes only increased when Bangladesh introduced their spinners.

Mehidy removed Ottley and Joshua Da Silva (5) in the same over while Shakib bowled Andre McCarthy for only three.

Kyle Mayers, the highest scorer in the previous match, was run out for zero before Shakib trapped skipper Mohammed leg-before for 11 to leave the West Indies floundering at 67-6.

Powell and Alzarri Joseph put on 32 for the ninth wicket to help West Indies past 100 runs.

Mustafizur, who gave away just two runs in his opening four overs, returned to remove Joseph for 17. Mehidy stumped Powell to wrap-up the innings in 43.4 overs. The final match is in Chittagong on Monday.

Scoreboard

WEST INDIES:

S.W. Ambris Mehidy b Mustafizur 6

K.Y. Ottley c Tamim b Mehidy 24

J. Da Silva b Mehidy 5

A.M. McCarthy b Shakib 3

J.N. Mohammed lbw b Shakib 11

K.R. Mayers run out 0

N.E. Bonner b Hasan 20

R. Powell st Mushfiqur b Mehidy 41

R.A. Reifer lbw b Mehidy 2

A.S. Joseph c Liton b Mustafizur 17

A.J. Hosein not out 12

EXTRAS (LB-1, W-4, NB-2) 7

TOTAL (all out, 43.4 overs) 148

FALL OF WKTS: 1-10, 2-36, 3-37, 4-39, 5-41, 6-67, 7-71, 8-88, 9-120.

BOWLING: Mustafizur Rahman 8-3-15-2 (2nb); Rubel Hossain 7-0-23-0; Hasan Mahmud 9-0-54-1 (3w); Mehidy Hasan 9.4-0-25-4; Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-30-2.

BANGLADESH:

Liton Das lbw b Hosein 22

Tamim Iqbal c Da Silva b Reifer 50

N. Hossain c Ottley b Mohammed 17

Shakib Al Hasan not out 43

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 9

EXTRAS (W-7, NB-1) 8

TOTAL (for 3 wkts, 33.2 overs) 149

FALL OF WKTS: 1-30, 2-77, 3-109.

DID NOT BAT: Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

BOWLING: Joseph 10-0-42-0 (1nb); Mayers 2-0-15-0; Hosein 9.2-0-45-1 (7w); Mohammed 7-0-29-1; Reifer 5-0-18-1.

RESULT: Bangladesh won by seven wickets to lead three-match series 2-0.

UMPIRES: Sharfuddoula Saikat (Bangladesh) and Gazi Sohel (Bangladesh).

TV UMPIRE: Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh).

MATCH REFEREE: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (Bangladesh).

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Mehidy Hasan.