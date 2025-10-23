Punjab Information and Culture Minister Uzma Bukhari has said that the Rizvi brothers will also be arrested soon to protect human lives.

While holding a press conference at DGPR, she said that every step will be taken for the peace of the province, no one will be allowed to disturb the peace of Punjab, no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, armed groups will not be allowed to challenge the state writ.

Uzma Bukhari said that our religion teaches us to treat everyone with kindness. Currently, more than 1 million people in Punjab have weapons. The licenses of 28 arms dealers have been canceled. No new arms licenses will be issued now.

The Punjab Information Minister said that the shops of arms dealers who did not have licenses have been sealed. 511 arms dealers applied for license validation. The documents of 90 arms dealers are being examined.

He said that those who came out for the liberation of Gaza and Palestine burned property, 10 lakh 12 thousand 454 people in Punjab have individual arms licenses, those who have arms licenses should get them registered at the service centers.

He said that the arrest of the Rizvi brothers has to be done to protect human lives, both the brothers will be arrested soon.

He said that during the protest of the religious party, police personnel were tortured, police vehicles were snatched, civilian property was damaged, vehicles were set on fire.