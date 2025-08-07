With Independence Day celebrations nearing, the Islamabad district administration has imposed a citywide ban on the sale and use of horns (bajas or vuvuzelas).

According to officials, the move aims to curb public nuisance and maintain order in the federal capital in the lead-up to August 14.

Daily operations ordered against baja stalls



The Islamabad deputy commissioner has instructed all field officers to immediately launch an on-ground operation and seize horns from stalls across the city.

The directive stressed daily monitoring and action until Independence Day.

Vendors and individuals found selling or using horns will face strict legal action, with fines and potential confiscation of goods.