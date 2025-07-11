Peshawar: The funeral prayers of ANP leader Maulana Khan Zeb were offered in Bajaur, which was attended by thousands of people, and the report of his murder was sent to the Central Police Office.

According to Express News, the funeral prayers of ANP leader Maulana Khan Zeb, who was martyred in firing in Bajaur a day ago, were offered, and he was laid to rest in his native Naogai. The funeral prayers were attended by thousands of people, including ANP Provincial President Iftikhar Hussain, Sardar Hussain Babak, Bajaur Assembly members Nisar Baz, Dr. Hameed, Anwar Zeb Khan.

Incident report prepared

The report states that according to eyewitnesses, 5 people riding on 2 motorcycles opened fire on them, the target of the terrorists was Maulana Khan Zeb, geofencing of two locations is being done, Maulana Khan Zeb and Constable Sherzada were martyred in the firing, while three people were also injured, 35 pistol bullet shells were recovered from the scene of the incident.

According to the police, a case of the incident has been registered at the CTD Khar Bajaur police station, which has been registered on the complaint of the SHO of Khar police station.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the murder of Awami National Party leader Maulana Khan Zeb and has also expressed grief over the martyrdom of the policeman. Bilawal has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Maulana Khan Zeb and the ANP leadership and demanded that the killers be brought to justice immediately.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demands the arrest of the killers

Bilawal Bhutto has further said that the murder of Maulana Khan Zeb is an FIR against the deteriorating law and order situation in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government should provide protection to peaceful political activities and political activists belonging to the opposition.