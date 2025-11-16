The UK has made a major change to its refugee policy, under which refugees will no longer be able to get permanent residency.

According to media reports, asylum seekers in the UK will now be granted temporary protection, after which their case will be reviewed again.

The policy also states that if their country of origin is declared “safe again”, they may be sent back to their home country. Permanent residency, which used to be granted after 5 years, will now be extended to 20 years according to the new proposal.

Furthermore, those who are involved in ‘under-contribution’ (e.g. working, contributing to social security, volunteering) will be given more priority.

In addition, family reunion rights for refugees will be abolished or restricted. Those who are recognized as refugees will not have the right to bring their families to the UK themselves.

The new family immigration conditions will be the same as for British citizens or other immigrant visa holders, such as providing proof of a certain annual income. Financial and housing support for asylum seekers will be optional.

Under the new policy, the Home Office will now decide, following official procedures, which asylum seekers will receive housing and financial support and which will not.

In addition, it will be harder for refugees who have arrived illegally to gain citizenship. They will be subject to a stricter ‘good character’ test, while their applications can usually be rejected.