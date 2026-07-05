The European Court of Justice has rejected the company’s final appeal against a 4.1 billion euro fine imposed on technology company Google in 2018.

The record fine was imposed on Google by the European Commission in 2018. According to the commission, Google took unfair advantage of the market dominance of its Android operating system by requiring mobile phone manufacturers to pre-install Google Search, Chrome and the Google Play Store, making it difficult for rival search engines, browsers and other Android-based platforms to compete.

Google argued in court that the decision ignored the company’s investment in keeping Android an open, interoperable and free platform.

The company has appealed the fine several times.

However, in 2022, a lower European court reduced the fine from 4.34 billion euros to 4.1 billion euros. Now that the final appeal has been rejected by the European Court of Justice, Google’s ability to further challenge the decision is almost gone.