Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s series-topping 133 runs against Zimbabwe have helped him reduce the gap with top-ranked Dawid Malan by two rating points in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, but he is still six points adrift of the England batsman.

• Leg-spinner Usman Qadir makes impressive entry; Madhevere, Chisoro also gain in latest update

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s series-topping 133 runs against Zimbabwe have helped him reduce the gap with top-ranked Dawid Malan by two rating points in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, but he is still six points adrift of the England batsman.

Babar, who is currently the only one in the top five of all three formats in batting, had scores of 82 and 51 in the first two matches of the series but did not bat in the final match as Pakistan won by eight wickets to seal the series 3-0 in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Babar has been number one for a total of 774 days in four different stretches during his impressive career and was upstaged by Malan in September as the England batsman struck fine form during a 2-1 home series win over Australia. Haider Ali’s 103 runs in the Zimbabwe series have lifted him a whopping 639 places to 110th in the batting list.

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir, the son of Abdul Qadir, the famous leg-spinner of the 1980s and 1990s, has entered the rankings in 207th position after finishing as the most successful bowler in the series with eight wickets. Mohammad Hasnain (up 43 places to 81st), Wahab Riaz (up six places to 103rd) and Haris Rauf (up 51 places to 108th) have also made notable gains among the Pakistan bowlers.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Wesley Madhevere’s 103 runs in the series, which included an unbeaten 70 in the opening match, have lifted him 756 places to 163rd among batters while former captain Elton Chigumbura has gained one spot to retire at 96th position in the rankings. In the bowlers’ list, Tendai Chisoro has re-entered the rankings in 73rd position.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan have gained one point but remain in fourth position with 262 points. Australia (275 points), England (271) and India (266) hold the top three positions.