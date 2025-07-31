Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has termed the recent court verdicts in May 9 attacks cases as a welcome development, stating that it will discourage those who harbor negative intentions for the country.

“These [court] decision will make people think not once, but several times before committing such acts in the future,” she said in a statement.

Bokhari emphasised that inciting people to attack state institutions is intolerable, and any form of terrorism under the guise of a political party must come to an end.

She added that this verdict should spark a societal debate, as the events of May 9 must be seen as the final attempt at using violence for political dominance – an attempt that has now failed.

A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Thursday sentenced several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders – including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul – to 10 years in prison over their involvement in cases related to the May 9, 2023, violence.

In the case related to the attack on a sensitive institution, the court awarded punishments to 108 out of 185 accused, while the rest were acquitted.

Member of the National Assembly Sahibzada Hamid Raza was also sentenced to 10 years in jail. Junaid Afzal Sahi received a 3-year prison sentence, which is the shortest sentence given by the court.

On the other hand, the court acquitted Fawad Chaudhry, and Zain Qureshi, the son of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and 75 others in the cases.

In a separate case registered at Ghulam Muhammadabad Police Station, the court sentenced 60 individuals, while seven of the 67 accused were acquitted.

