Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Constitution Day, a date of profound national significance. The year 2025 has been officially declared as the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty in Azerbaijan, symbolizing the country’s deep commitment to statehood, legal traditions, national independence, and sovereign values. This declaration highlights the importance of reinforcing constitutional principles, strengthening national unity, and fostering civic responsibility across society.

Each year, 12 November marks the adoption of the Constitution of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan, compiled under the direct leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and approved in 1995. The Constitution, which is based on the principles of “a democratic, constitutional, secular, unitary republic”, ensures the implementation of democratic and modern state-building, as well as fundamental socio-economic and political and legal reforms in Azerbaijan.

Following the restoration of state independence in 1991, Azerbaijan faced significant challenges. The years 1991–1993 were characterized by ineffective governance, political turbulence, and institutional fragility. State structures were not yet established, law and order deteriorated, and citizens’ fundamental rights and freedoms were under threat.

The turning point came in 1993, when the people of Azerbaijan insistently invited Heydar Aliyev to return to leadership. Through his decisive and historic mission, he restored political stability, strengthened public order, and laid the solid foundations of modern Azerbaijani statehood.

Under his leadership, the first Constitution of the independent Republic was drafted and adopted on 12 November 1995 through a nationwide referendum. This foundational document became the cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s legislative and institutional reforms, ensuring protection of the country’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and promoting cooperation with the international community. It has played a crucial role in shaping a legal and secular state system and in guaranteeing the welfare and rights of Azerbaijani citizens. This year, the nation proudly celebrates the 30th anniversary of its Constitution.

The Constitution’s Preamble affirms the defense of Azerbaijan’s state independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity as core objectives. However, for nearly three decades, Armenia’s occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories hindered the full realization of these principles. Restoring territorial integrity became a national priority, and the collective strength and will of the Azerbaijani people were mobilized to achieve this historic goal.

Recognizing the paramount importance of these achievements, President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree on 28 December 2024, declaring 2025 as the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in the Republic of Azerbaijan.