The Australian cricket team will tour Zimbabwe after 8 years. According to the details, there is currently no possibility of a Test series between Australia and Zimbabwe, however, the two teams will play a three-match ODI series in 2026.

This series will be part of the preparations for the 2027 World Cup scheduled in South Africa. After this series, the Australian team will also play a Test and ODI series against South Africa. Australia will contest a three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe ahead of their tour of South Africa next year

This series will be played in Harare or possibly Bulawayo. It should be remembered that the Australian team last visited Zimbabwe in 2018 to play a tri-nation T20 series, which also included the Pakistan team.

Only three Test matches have been played between Australia and Zimbabwe so far, two of which were played in October 2003 while one was played in 1999.