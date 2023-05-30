LAHORE: Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been met by Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins.

According to reports, Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed the Australian High Commissioner on his arrival at Jati Amra. In the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed between the two personalities.

In the meeting, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that there has been a historic partnership between Pakistan and Australia, Pakistan values ​​the role of Australia in the education of students.

The leader of PML-N expressed his desire to promote bilateral relations between the two countries and said that they want bilateral cooperation in various fields including education, culture, trade, and investment.

He said that the two countries should take advantage of the wide possibilities of cooperation in the fields of trade and tourism, promoting bilateral trade can lead to further strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

Maryam Nawaz further said that joint activities in other sports including cricket can provide a better environment for the youth. He said that Pakistanis in Australia are a source of strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked Australia for its humanitarian assistance to Pakistan during the Corona epidemic.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on getting the party position and thanked her for giving time for the meeting.