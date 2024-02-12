Australia defeated India to win the Under-19 Cricket World Cup for the fourth time.

In the final of the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, Australia’s first player was dismissed without scoring a run, but then the batsmen batted well and gave a big target.

Australia scored 253 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Harjas Singh scored 55 runs while the Australian captain scored 48 runs and Harry scored 42 runs.

Chasing 254 runs, the Indian team looked in trouble from the start, the first wicket fell for 3 runs and then the wickets continued to fall intermittently.

The Indian team was bowled out for 174 runs in the 44th overs, so Australia won the final by 79 runs and won the title for the fourth time. On behalf of India, Adarsh Singh scored 47 runs and Abhishek scored 42 runs.