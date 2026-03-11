The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly announced that he will forego all benefits, including salary and government petrol, in the national interest as part of austerity and energy conservation measures.

According to Express News, austerity measures have been implemented in Punjab like the federation and other provinces, a notification of which has also been issued.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan took steps under the austerity campaign of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan announced that he will forgo all benefits, including his salary and government petrol, in the national interest.

As part of the austerity campaign, it has been decided to reduce the salaries and allowances of members of the Punjab Assembly by 25 percent for two months. According to the notification, 70 percent of government vehicles will be closed and only 30 percent of vehicles will be used for office purposes.

The notification states that a complete ban has been imposed on the use of protocol vehicles and squads, while it has been decided to schedule the meetings of the Punjab Assembly and standing committees before sunset.

According to the notification, the meetings of the standing committees, if unavoidable, will be held through virtual or online platforms, while the number of meetings will also be limited to a minimum level.