Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on August 5 will prove to be the “last nail in the government’s political coffin.”

In a statement, Barrister Saif accused the government of disqualifying PTI’s legitimate candidates, stating that their “only crime was winning on Form 45.”

He alleged that disqualifications were part of a plan to bring government-backed candidates through Form 47, while the Election Commission had “become the government’s B-team.”

He added that the government is panicking over PTI’s protest call and that “cheap tactics” will not suppress the movement.

Barrister Saif said the upcoming protest will accelerate the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, as “the nation is charged for his freedom and true independence.”