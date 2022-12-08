LAHORE: By an audio that has allegedly been released on social media, Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, asks Zulfi Bukhari to sell some of the watches the PTI chairman wears.

Zulfi Bukhari can be heard addressing Bushra Bibi as “Murshid” in the allegedly audible recording. She replies by enquiring as to how the first caller is doing. Additionally, she is heard requesting that Bukhari sell several watches she owns from the last premier because they are no longer in use. They will be sold, claims Mr. Bukhari.

Earlier, a different purported audio of Bushra Bibi speaking to PTI’s social media director Arsalan Khalid was circulating on social media.