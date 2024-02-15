The nation barely made it through the teaser; apparently, PDM 2.0 will have a full five-year spectacle. There is virtually little that is new or better, and very few people have changed roles: Shehbaz Sharif’s PML-N will lead again, and the PPP will continue to play a supporting role.

There will be the usual suspects, including well-known figures from the IPP and the MQM, PML-Q, and BAP parties that were first pushed into the PTI administration before being moved into the PDM. The directors will still be making the decisions, particularly on important issues like foreign policy and the economy.The wobbly administration will be held together by its “backing,” and legislation will probably be reduced to an on-demand farce. Despite botching their initial attempt at “saving” Pakistan, this motley crew of “patriotic” politicians will soon try again.

The way this agreement came to be would irritate PML-N supporters as well as PTI supporters who voted for change. They were informed that Nawaz Sharif would take office for a fourth term as prime minister following these elections. Rather, it appears that his party ultimately used his reputation and influence to boost the candidature of a different candidate.Mr. Sharif might not have campaigned as vigorously as was anticipated because he believed he was not the “preferred choice.” The way this election’s results were announced also appeared to be intended to corner him. But why the seasoned politician did not pull out of the game as soon as it was obvious he was being conned is perplexing.

It was a sombre reminder of all that he had accomplished and was forced to forfeit over his career when he chose to hand over the government to Shehbaz Sharif instead. Nevertheless, he has made sure his daughter will start off ahead. In the meantime, the PPP has shown to be the most clever of the group. Despite refusing to bring the PML-N’s baggage, it is poised to win a number of constitutional offices.

The other parties will be accommodated as well, probably through other ministries; the PDM’s previous tenure also included an absurdly large cabinet. But this time, how will the coalition handle the issues facing the nation?

Fighting social disintegration, extreme political polarisation, economic misery, and the need to appease supporters while operating with a shaky mandate will not be simple. Having to show some steadiness to foreign lenders would be another significant difficulty. Has it gained any insight from the past, and will it perform better?