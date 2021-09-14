MUZAFFARABAD:Pasban-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has strongly condemned the attacks on unarmed Kashmiris by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement issued from Muzaffarabad criticized the UN Security Council, OIC and international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Asia Watch, for keeping mum over brutalities of Indian government and its forces in the occupied territory.

He said that India was violating human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir through military force and black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He said that India was committing the worst terrorism in the occupied territory.

Uzair urged the United Nations to play its official role in restoring human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Malik, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman Qazi Imran and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association Convener Khalid Shabbir in a joint statement in Islamabad condemned the ongoing Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.