KARACHI: Fearing arrest, a wanted target killer on Tuesday committed suicide in Karachi.

As per details, the city’s west district police was conducting raids to arrest target killer named Shaheen Bihari. The accomplice of Bihari named Asif Bhaya was arrested by the police, a few days earlier by Sindh Rangers and police.

Fearing arrest as the police were conducting frequent raids, Shaheen Bihari committed suicide in Orangi Town’s Mansoor Nagar. According to police, Shaheen Bihari along with his accomplice martyred ASI Akram Khan on August 28.

In a similar incident earlier this month, an alleged dacoit in Gujranwala had committed suicide after fearing arrest. Dacoit identified as Qasim went climbing the roof of the house during a police raid in the Ferozewala area of Punjab.

The police party and the neighbours had tried their best to assure the dacoit to come down and surrender himself to the police but failed. Later, the dacoit shot himself with a pistol and ended his life.