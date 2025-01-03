Lahore: Reputed singer Atif Aslam has established his own organization called “Borderless World” to erase the boundaries of the arts and introduce new musical talent to the world.

The inauguration ceremony of this important project was held at a local cinema in Lahore, in which Pakistan’s leading artists and creative personalities participated in full.

Atif Aslam said on the occasion that the aim of Borderless World is to provide a platform where musicians, poets and artists get the opportunity to express their creative talents.

He said that this will be a world where there will be no limits to creativity and the boundaries of dreams will be erased.

The participation of famous names like famous singer Sahir Ali Bagga, actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and Saba Qamar in the event made the occasion memorable. Model and actor Imad Irfani, Anoushe Ashraf and singer Bilal Saeed also added to the splendor of the event. Creatives like director Bilal Lashari, Amara Hekmat and Shaye Gul pledged their support for the project.