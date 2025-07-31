An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued arrest warrants for former president Arif Alvi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and 50 other PTI leaders in connection with the November 26 protest case.

The warrants were issued in FIR No. 1193 registered at Karachi Company police station. The court issued 41 fresh warrants on Thursday, while 9 PTI leaders’ warrants had already been issued, bringing the total to 50.

Among those facing warrants are Arif Alvi, Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed, Salman Akram Raja, Rauf Hassan, Murad Saeed, Ahmed Niazi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, Atif Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, Azam Swati, Omar Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Aleema Khan, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Kanwal Shauzab, Shandana Gulzar, and Sher Afzal Marwat.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain issued the warrants after the leaders failed to appear, ordering their immediate arrest and production before the court.

Notably, 32 cases were registered in Rawalpindi Division for the November 24 and 26 protests, including a Taxila FIR naming Bushra Bibi in a constable murder case linked to the November 26 events.