Aiden Markram, a batsman for South Africa, said the team is not taking anything for granted despite defeating India on Sunday to put itself in a strong position to advance to the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals.With two Super 12 matches left, the South Africans moved into first place in Group 2 with a victory by five wickets on a difficult Perth Stadium ground. They now have five points, one more than India and Bangladesh.

Only the top two advance, but according to Markram, South Africa is only concerned with getting better. Zimbabwe (three points), Pakistan (two points), and the Netherlands (zero points) are all still technically in the running.”For us, that means there is still a lot of cricket to be played. And the main focus is on striving to improve game by game. If we do, we give ourselves the best opportunity to be accepted.”

In an effort to win their first World Cup match in restricted overs, South Africa travelled to Australia in the hopes that their pace attack would give them an advantage.From the fast bowlers in Perth, Lungi Ngidi took 4-29 and Wayne Parnell bowled 3-15 to help restrict Virat Kohli and company to 133-9.

Except for skipper Temba Bavuma, the top five in the order all produced significant innings in the first three games. The batters have also done their part.The team, according to Markram, is entirely behind Bavuma as he attempts to break a slump that has seen him score only 14 runs in three innings as the opener.

The 28-year-old cricketer, who struck a half century against India, stated “I think every player goes through these sort of form slumps.””Unfortunately, I’ve gone through it more than once. That’s sort of message Temba has been given for the time being—always it’s just one knock away.”