One of the cutest couples in Bollywood is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Everyone dreams of a fairytale love story like this because of their chemistry, which always melts our hearts. Fans enjoy watching the two celebrities interact and display affection for one another.

Well, during Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party last night, Vicky and Katrina looked chic. Vicky’s kind gesture for his wife has caught our notice numerous times, and last night was no exception.

Vicky Kaushal’s thoughtful action toward Katrina Kaif

While Katrina Kaif dazzled in a red sharara set, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a dark blue kurta and white pyjamas. They both got together and posed for photos . They were very happy together as seen by the radiant smiles on their faces.

When they had finished posing for the cameras and were on their way inside, a fan approached them and asked to take a photo with the Ek Tha Tiger actress. Vicky took a step back and took a photo of the fan with his phone like a cute spouse. Later, he also captured all three of them in a selfie.

In the meantime, Katrina is getting ready to premiere her horror-comedy movie Phone Bhoot, which stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in significant parts.

Vicky has three movies scheduled for release: The Great Indian Family, Govinda Naam Mera, and a movie with an undetermined title starring Laxman Utekar.