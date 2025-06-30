By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group Of news Paper and Chairman Roze news Sk Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show sachi Baat he said that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is working hard, SK Niazi Corruption is on the rise in the country There is no business in the country The government has increased petrol prices PTI has become very weak at this time No fair elections were held in our country Government should improve the economy The situation in the country can improve The rise in the stock market is a very good thing This budget was presented in the same way as before Corruption has increased in every era President of the Muslim League Zia Ijaz-ul-Haq met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday. I do not wish to become a minister, Inflation is on the rise in the country, In politics, brother turns against brother, All institutions should work together, Armed forces inflicted the worst defeat on India, Pakistan had a big victory against India, Our armed forces are the best in the world, Field Marshal’s meeting with Donald in Washington is a big deal, We are advocates of peace, but this should not be considered our weakness, India had to declare ceasefire after defeat, Iran gave a big response to Israel by attacking it, 18th Amendment has caused great damage to the country, Maryam Nawaz is working in Punjab, No one knows about the 27th Amendment, The government is not changing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ijazul Haq has asked the Prime Minister to improve the situation in Balochistan. Many Baloch have had ties with the government, Akhtar Mengal left the party and should have been part of the government, Balochistan issue should be resolved, PTI founder is our hero, he won the World Cup, PTI founder may be bailed out, PTI founder has access to all facilities in jail, When the founder of PTI started the long march, I went to meet him, We have also been to jail but we are not afraid, Our stock market is small, when even a little money comes in, it goes up, The rise in the stock market is a very good thing, We need more time to put the economy on the right track, More steps must be taken to improve the stock market, We have an IMF program running, IMF has imposed a major ban on us, The country has been saved from default, Our investors will have to invest in the country, Only then can the country improve, More hard work is needed now, Dr. Salman Shah The government will have to reduce its expenses, Dr. Salman Shah The government has increased the salaries of ministers, Dr. Salman Shah The government should also think about the people, Dr. Salman Shah We have to further strengthen the country’s growth, Dr. Salman Shah The country’s economy has not recovered for thirty years, says Dr. Salman Shah There was a time when we competed with Korea, Dr. Salman Shah Korea has gone far ahead of us, Dr. Salman Shah The electricity system is not working properly, says Dr. Salman Shah Electricity prices are increasing in the country, says Dr. Salman Shah