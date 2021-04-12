The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Sunday the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup has been postponed to 2022. The announcement has left fans looking forward to an India-Pakistan clash disappointed. “PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani briefed the BoG on matters relating to the International Cricket Council as well as this year’s ICC T20 World Cup and the ACC Asia Cup, which has now been postponed to 2022,” a statement from the PCB said.

Last year, the 2020 edition of the Asia Cup was postponed due to coronavirus, and the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) looked at a window in June 2021 to host the tournament. Following PCB’s offer to swap hosting rights with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the tournament was scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, with four subcontinent sides, along with Afghanistan and an Asian qualifier.