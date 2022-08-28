At the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, the T20 Asia Cup 2022’s explosive match between archrivals Pakistan and India will soon begin.

Both teams are well-prepared for the important cricket tournament, which will start at 7 p.m. (PST).

Batting superstars including skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, and Hyder Ali will be on the green jerseys. Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan will both demonstrate their spinning power in addition to their batting brilliance.The team will include quick bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. The starting eleven will either include Muhammad Hasnain or Shahnawaz Dhani.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul are just a few of the prominent players for the Indian team. They will be supported by skilled pacers and spinners.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah, the two key bowlers for the two sides, won’t be available for this game. Fans of cricket will miss them both.