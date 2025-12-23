The England Cricket Board has announced an investigation into allegations of excessive drinking by players during the Ashes series.

According to reports, the England team stayed in the coastal city of Noosa in Queensland for four nights between the second and third Tests, where questions were raised about the activities of some players.

Various media outlets, including the British Broadcasting Corporation, have claimed that some players were seen drinking a significant amount of alcohol during their stay in Noosa and also in Brisbane before that.

Although England showed a better performance than before in the third Test in Adelaide, they still suffered a defeat and Australia took an unassailable 0-3 lead in the series in just 11 days.

England’s director of cricket Rob Key told the British Broadcasting Corporation that sometimes the news headlines give a different impression than the reality.

He said that if it is true that the players continued to drink excessively for several consecutive days, then this is unacceptable and the matter will be fully investigated.

Rob Key added that he is not in favor of the drinking culture and it is important to know the real facts.

He said that this break in Noosa was scheduled before the tour and all the team players were there, where their photos and videos also came to light due to the presence of the media.

Now the England Cricket Board will examine these allegations in detail.