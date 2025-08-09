By Nawabzada Shah Ali

Envoys from ASEAN nations join Pakistani officials in Islamabad to celebrate unity, regional cooperation, and shared economic vision under ASEAN’s Vision 2045.

Islamabad: Ambassadors and High Commissioners of ASEAN member states in Pakistan celebrated the 58th ASEAN Day with great enthusiasm, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Pakistan. The event brought together diplomats, political figures, senior government officials, business leaders, and media representatives for an evening blending cultural warmth with strategic dialogue.

Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi was the chief guest, while Ambassador of Myanmar Wunna Han current Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad, addressed the gathering. He was joined by High Commissioner of Malaysia Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, Ambassador Vietnam Pham Anh Tuan, Ambassador of Philippines Emmanuel R. Fernandez, High Commissioner of Brunei Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah Bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad Ambassador of Indonesia Lieutenant General (Retd.) Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo and others.

Speakers highlighted ASEAN’s Vision 2045, focusing on regional integration, economic growth, and people-to-people connectivity. The symbolic ASEAN “traditional handshake” and a cake-cutting ceremony reflected unity and solidarity among member states.

Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Imran Ahmed Siddiqui reiterated Pakistan’s aspiration to become a full dialogue partner of ASEAN. He identified potential collaboration in trade, digital economy, fintech, sustainable development, tourism, and cultural exchanges, emphasizing the importance of initiatives such as CPEC and RCEP in boosting connectivity between South and Southeast Asia.