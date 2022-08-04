Musk wanted his countersuit to be made public two days earlier, but the Delaware Chancery Court’s Chancellor Kathleen McCormick made the decision on Wednesday that it must be done by the afternoon of August 5.

According to a source familiar with the matter who is not authorised to speak publicly, Musk’s countersuit might be made public as soon as this Thursday.

Following Twitter’s accusation that Musk tried to publish his 163-page counterclaim on Wednesday first giving the company a chance to redact, or black out, proprietary information about the firm, McCormick issued his decision. Twitter is situated in San Francisco.

After a few hours, Musk’s attorneys retaliated, claiming that Twitter was undermining the First Amendment right of the public to know the details of the dispute by burying “the side of the tale that it does not wish publicly acknowledged.

“Twitter stated that court regulations gave it five operating days to begin working on redactions after it was given a copy of the counterclaim on July 29. Musk claimed that three business days would suffice.

The conflict reveals the animosity among Twitter and Musk, who also serves as the CEO of Tesla Inc., a maker of electric vehicles.