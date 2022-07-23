Hamza Shahbaz, the leader of the PML-N, was sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday after a thrilling three-vote victory over the joint PML-Q/PTI nominee Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Hamza Shahbaz was lastly sworn in by Governor of Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman. Leaders of the PML-N and other government representatives attended the oath-taking event, which was held at Governor House.

A day earlier, Hamza Shahbaz kept his position as chief minister of Punjab after Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari rejected 10 PML-Q members’ votes by citing Article 63A of the Constitution.

As a consequence, Elahi, who had the support of the PTI, managed to get 176 votes, whereas Hamza earned 179 votes.Leaders of the PTI and the PML-Q filed a petition opposing the Punjab Chief Minister election in response to Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s decision on the rejection of PML-Q ballots in the CM election.

Late at night, Pervez Elahi’s attorney Aamir Saeed Rawn filed a plea with Hamza Shahbaz, Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari, and the chief secretary as parties in the SC Lahore Registry.

