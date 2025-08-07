Recent scientific studies have shown that some artificial sweeteners, such as sucralose, may potentially interfere with cancer treatment.

Some studies show that some artificial sweeteners, especially sucralose, may weaken the function of immune system cells.

This effect can weaken the immune response against cancer, especially in patients receiving immunotherapy. Furthermore, artificial sweeteners can disrupt the balance of intestinal bacteria, which is a key factor in affecting the effectiveness of cancer drugs.

There is a close connection between gut health and the immune system. According to a study published in 2023, high doses of sucralose can weaken T cells, which may make cancer treatment less effective.

However, the question arises whether patients should avoid artificial sweeteners. The answer is yes, as a precaution, especially for cancer patients receiving immunotherapy.

It should be noted that not all artificial sweeteners are the same, and their effects also depend on the patient’s condition, medication, immune system, and diet.