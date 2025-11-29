A study has found that a common artificial sweetener used in sugar-free products may increase the risk of a fatal liver disease.

The latest study has found that the artificial sweetener called sorbitol can cause dangerous levels of fat to accumulate in the liver, which can lead to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

Previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, this condition is not related to alcohol consumption, which is the most common cause of liver problems.

The study, published in the journal Science Signaling, examined the gut microbiome of zebrafish and tried to find out how their bodies would react if they were infiltrated.

The gut microbiome is a natural ecosystem made up of billions of beneficial bacteria and fungi that help break down, digest, and absorb nutrients.

Researchers found that a decrease in these gut microbiomes played a role in liver disease, even though the fish were fed a normal diet.

Normally, bacteria in the microbiome break down sorbitol and protect it from damage.