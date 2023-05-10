The Punjab government’s request for the deployment of army forces to regulate the situation on the ground has been granted amid mounting political tensions that followed the shocking arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

In order to restore law, order, and peace, the army will collaborate with district administration, according to the federal Ministry of the Interior, which has sanctioned the support of ten companies of troops for the Punjab government.

“Pursuant to the request made by the Home Department Government of Punjab, vide their letter No. SO(IS-II)3-15/2023 (Security)(1) Dated 9 May 2023, the federal government, in exercise of authority granted under Article 245 of the Constitution and Section 4 (3) (ii) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, (to discharge such functions as specified in the said act), is pleased to authorise,” reads the order made public by the Federal Ministry of Interior.

After consultation with the MO Dte, GHQ, the province governance will decide on the actual number of troops/assets, date, and region of deployment, it was stated.

The notification states that “the date of the de-requisition of such deployment will be set shortly after consultations between both stakeholders.”