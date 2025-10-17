Pakistani-born former actress Areej Fatima has recently spoken out on social media about the criticism she has received regarding her hijab.

Areej Fatima, who is known for acting in several dramas, has moved to the US after marriage and is living a quiet life with her husband Dr. Ozer and two sons after saying goodbye to the world of showbiz for the sake of Islam.

A few months ago, Areej Fatima had said that she had started wearing the hijab regularly and had also informed her fans about her cancer diagnosis and successful treatment. Her fans praised her courage and religious orientation, however, the actress recently said that she faced unnecessary criticism and advice after wearing the hijab.

She said that life was relatively easy when she did not wear a scarf, but now people have started telling her what to do and what not to do with the hijab. Areej Fatima said that this is her personal journey and others should avoid unnecessary guidance.

Many women agreed with the former actress’ statement on social media, saying that they too are facing a similar situation and that since she started wearing the hijab, everyone has been trying to tell her what is right and what is wrong.