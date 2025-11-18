The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Finance Minister Aurangzeb, approved the repair of defense equipment of the Federal Civil Armed Forces and additional funds for the Civil Armed Forces, as well as supplementary grants for defense services projects.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Finance Minister Aurangzeb, approved Rs 103 million for the repair of defense equipment of the Federal Civil Armed Forces.

In addition, approval was also given to provide an additional Rs 841.56 million to the Civil Armed Forces.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the meeting approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs 50 billion for defense services projects, approved the abolition of PASSCO and the establishment of a special institution for it.

The meeting set the initial paid-up capital of the SPV at Rs 1 million, while the extension of the license period of offshore oil and gas blocks on the Petroleum Division Summary and approval of working interest were approved.

New incentive proposals have been approved to increase investment by foreign companies. According to the Ministry of Finance, the funds were approved as a technical supplementary grant. This money will be provided for internal security, border control, and law and order.