Islamabad: The inside story of the Judicial Commission meeting held yesterday has come to light.

According to sources, the Judicial Commission meeting chaired by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was held yesterday, in which the opinion to make Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani a judge of the Supreme Court was rejected.

Sources further said that in this important meeting, Justice Muneeb Akhtar gave his opinion to appoint Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani as a judge of the Supreme Court and no member of the Judicial Commission agreed with his opinion.

Regarding the meeting, sources further said that Justice Muneeb Akhtar gave the only vote to appoint Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani as a judge of the Supreme Court.

It should be noted that in the Judicial Commission meeting held yesterday, Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput was unanimously recommended to be appointed as Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court and Justice Muhammad Kamran Mullakhel as Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court, while Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb was recommended to be appointed as a permanent judge of the Supreme Court by a majority decision.

According to the meeting announcement, Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mullakhel were performing their duties as Acting Chief Justices in their respective High Courts. Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb was recommended to be appointed as a permanent judge of the Supreme Court by a majority vote. Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb has been appointed as the Acting Judge of the Supreme Court.

According to the announcement, the Judicial Commission formed a committee by a majority vote to formulate the rules. The rules committee will consist of 5 members. The committee will include Federal Constitutional Court judge Justice Amir Farooq, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Senator Farooq Naik, Ali Zafar, Ahsan Bhawan.