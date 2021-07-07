LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the antagonistic forces including India are unable to digest Pakistan’s economic growth and stability. CPEC project is a great example of Pak-China friendship and the government will complete every project of CPEC. He stated this while talking to a delegation led by CEO E- Comrades, Hafiz Ahmad and Imran Khan. Punjab Governor appreciated CEO Hafiz Ahmad and his team for their work regarding Amazon and PayPal.

Talking on the occasion, he said that Pakistan is making speedy progress in economic field in the region. He said that due to congenial business environment, the people of Pakistan as well as from abroad are investing in the various sectors in Pakistan, adding that it is an expression of confidence in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government. The government of PTI has a clear policy that full security and facilities for the investors will be ensured at all levels. He further said that all the economic policies will be formulated in the consultation of the business community. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar that anti-Pakistan forces are conspiring against Pakistan’s economic development and stability. Pakistan has the best Armed Forces in the world which is capable of thwarting the nefarious designs of the enemy on every front, adding that India’s conspiracies against Pakistan have failed in the past, and will fail in the future also.

Governor Punjab said that CPEC is a great project and it will usher in an era of prosperity and development in Pakistan and further augment Sino- Pakistan ties. He maintained that the government will complete all the projects of CPEC in time at all costs. The people of Pakistan will get opportunities for employment through this project.

Later, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in his tweet expressed deep sense of sorrow on the demise of renowned actor Dilip Kumar. He shared a photo on social media with Dilip Kumar taken during a visit to a mosque in Glasgow. He said that Dilip Kumar was not only a successful actor but also was a great philanthropist and his services in the field of art and acting will always be remembered.