Pakistan has achieved another historic achievement in modern medical science, while Pakistan has successfully implemented modern treatments like CAR T-cell therapy, setting the standard for its medical capabilities worldwide.

Pakistan’s medical sector is capable of providing treatment for the most difficult diseases with ease, the Bone Marrow Transplant Center of the Armed Forces has successfully completed CAR T-cell therapy for the first time in Pakistan.

After modern CAR T-cell therapy, a 21-year-old patient reached the point of complete recovery, experts of the Army Medical Corps have successfully implemented the first CAR T-cell therapy in Pakistan after years of research.

The patient and his family showed exemplary courage in Pakistan’s first CAR T-cell therapy, Pakistan has now joined the ranks of the developed countries of the world and has achieved an important place in modern cancer treatment, Pakistan’s successful medical progress is giving a new height to national confidence.