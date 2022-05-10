<!-- wp:image {"width":954,"height":636} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/09\/ANFFF-copy-copy.jpg" alt="ANF recovers over 26.5 kg narcotics; arrests eight" width="954" height="636"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>RAWALPINDI:<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Anti Narcotics Force<\/a> (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country recovered over 26.5 kg narcotics besides netting eight accused.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near \u2018Karkhano\u2019 and netted two accused namely Tariq Khan and Tariq Khan for having 5.1 kg narcotics including 4.8 kg charras and 300 grams Ice.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>In an operation, ANF Punjab recovered 1 kg heroin from possession of an accused namely Pervaiz Iqbal Khan netted from \u2018Kalabagh road, Mianwali\u2019.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The spokesman informed that ANF Rawalpindi on information conducted a raid and managed to arrest an accused namely Mujtaba Ahmed resident of Attock from Chungi no 26 area and recovered 248 grams heroin from his possession.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>In another raid, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence raided in <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">G\/10 Markaz area<\/a>, Islamabad and rounded up three accused namely Shahid Siddique, Abdul Rehman, residents of Rawalpindi and Abdul Qayyum r\/o Khyber Agency with 18.900 kg Ketamine.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>In an operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 1.5 kg Ice at Islamabad International Airport from the possession of a passenger namely Ismail Khan, resident of Peshawar, going to Bahrain through Emirate Airline, flight no 3K-613. The Ice was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag, he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process, <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">he informed.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->