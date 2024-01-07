More than 30,000 children have undergone killing or maiming in the Israeli-imposed war. This is the highest number of children killed and maimed in one conflict since 2006 when United Nations records began. Children are now struggling with dehydration, malnutrition, respiratory and skin diseases, and extreme cold.

According to media reports, the number of children killed every day in the enclave is well over one hundred on average. Israeli bombing of Gaza killing and maiming children at a record pace, a pace of killing unseen in a generation, warn human rights groups.

Charities say the situation is so bad that in an ocean of human misery and in a world that seems to be falling apart, Gaza stands out.

By now, almost everyone knows that Israel has been killing Palestinians, abusing them, and bombing their cities to claim more land for themselves. Many provide moral support to Palestine in its search for justice, but several support Israel in its killing of innocent Palestinians.

Since the beginning of the current phase of the crisis in early October 2023, almost 20,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers. Supporting the killing of innocent children is racism in itself. The Palestinians are helpless people killed mercilessly by powerful Israelis for power, land, and fame.

Not many people care. There is little support for Palestine. Palestinians receive only ethical support. The Israelis receive ethical and financial support. For example, many businesses support Israel. Even food brands are donating their food to Israeli soldiers for their meals, and Israelis are receiving discounts for their purchases.

It hurts to believe that some nations do not care about innocent Palestinian children. Their brutal and heartless killing in Gaza goes unabated. Some nations only care about their own lives. How cruel and heartless they are.

The situation that is happening in Palestine is truly horrible. It is already terrible that we as a part of humanity are contributing to the deaths directly or indirectly. The fact that we feel no guilt or shame about it is far worse. Palestinian children wake up from traumatizing nightmares where they find themselves surrounded by ruined land, smoke, and ashes.

They scream for their mothers and cry for their families. Our children enjoy their life outside of these nightmares. There are many differences between the lives of Palestinian children and our children. Life is normal for them. They go to school. However, Palestinian students are undergoing killings in Gaza.

Most of our children have two or at least one parent or guardian to look after them, but many children in Gaza have lost their parents and family members as the Israeli soldiers have killed them. Every child deserves a proper childhood, not a traumatic or tragic one. However, some do not even stay alive long enough for a full childhood.

There have been many tragic stories of Palestinian life, families breaking apart and eventually all killed by Israeli troops. In a tragic incident, a whole family perished except for the youngest child, a helpless infant.

The Israelis felt angry when the Palestinian group called Hamas attacked them. From this, they need to understand how angry the Palestinians can be, as they have been murdering Palestinians for many decades.

I have read several reports showing protests, about the situation in Gaza, around mosques and other places, but there seems to be limited support from non-Muslim citizens. Israel will do anything to convince people that what they are doing is for their protection.

They criminalize Palestinians every time they get the chance to. They blame Palestine and Hamas and try to prove themselves innocent, and they do this successfully as the powerful countries support them.