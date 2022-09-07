When the two celebrities met in Beverly Hills, the powerful boxer Muhammad Ali hit Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, according to Bachchan. On a recent episode of Kon Banega Crorepati, Big B was interviewing boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen when she confessed that Muhammad Ali is her favourite boxer.

The Sholay actor replied to her by mentioning his encounter with the boxer, stating, “I had met him once at his residence in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills. Muhammad Ali and Amitabh Bachchan met at the home of renowned producer-director Prakash Mehra ji to discuss doing a movie together.”

That movie was never created, but I received a punch. I have a picture of him simply posing to punch me in the face. What a fantastic person,” he exclaimed.With “the Greatest” Mohammed Ali in his Beverly Hills house in LA. so much fun honour and pride for me,” the Shamitabh actor tweeted along with the old photo.

Nikhat Zareen mentioned in the episode that seeing films of renowned fighters Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali had inspired her.”When I first started viewing films, Muhammad Ali’s playing style really appealed to me.