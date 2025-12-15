Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam has said that Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi avoids talking about the province’s hospitals and the ongoing health crisis, adding that Sohail Afridi’s speech was contrary to ground realities.

In his statement, Muqam said that despite claims of zero corruption, scandals related to the BRT project and the health card scheme have surfaced. He added that the Billion Tree, wheat, and other scandals are also documented in NAB and court reports.

Criticising the provincial government, he said that if everything in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is transparent, then why are the youth being left to wander in search of opportunities?

Muqam further stated that Maryam Nawaz is a constitutional and duly elected Chief Minister, and personal attacks against her are a sign of failure. He reiterated that Sohail Afridi’s speech was disconnected from ground realities, adding that the public has moved beyond slogans and threats, and the politics of blackmailing the state will no longer work.