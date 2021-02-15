KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan has taken back its decision for not contesting the upcoming Senate elections,

MQM-P’s Amir Khan has decided to take part in the forthcoming Senate elections after withdrawing its previous decision for not participating in the run for the Upper House’s seat. The politician decided for contesting the polls on the last day of filing nomination papers by the election commission.

Amir Khan said in a statement that he has decided to submit his nomination papers after being insisted on by the party members. He added that Rabita Committee will take the final decision for the issuance of the party tickets.

The MQM-P senior leader is likely to submit the nomination paper for the Senate’s general seat today.

Yesterday, it emerged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to contest elections on 10 Senate seats in Sindh.

The deadline to submit the nomination papers for the upcoming Senate polls falls today. As per the schedule, the list of contesting candidates will be published tomorrow and the scrutiny of nomination papers to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Polling for the forty-eight seats of the Senate will be held on March 3 at the parliament house Islamabad and the four provincial assemblies.

On Sunday, Election Commission of Pakistan had announced that at least 100 candidates have submitted their nomination papers so far for contesting the election on Senate vacant seats.

According to Election Commission officials, 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Punjab, 22 from Sindh, 30 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 from Balochistan and six from Islamabad.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected this time including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad.