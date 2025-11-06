Karachi, The Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Dr. Dan Stoenescu, met today with the Governor of Sindh, His Excellency Kamran Khan Tessori, at the Governor House in Karachi to discuss ways to further enhance Romanian–Pakistani cooperation in the fields of economy, education, technology, and culture.

Ambassador Stoenescu highlighted the over 60 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Pakistan, recalling Romania’s contribution to Pakistan’s industrial development, including the establishment of the oil refinery in Karachi and several cement plants. He emphasized that Sindh, with its strategic importance and Karachi Port, serves as a vital gateway for enhanced trade between South Asia and Europe through Romania’s Port of Constanța and the Black Sea.

Both sides discussed strategies to expand economic and trade exchanges, which currently stand at approximately USD 250 million, with the goal of reaching USD 1 billion in the coming years. The Ambassador encouraged Sindh-based businesses to capitalize on Romania’s duty-free access to the EU market under the GSP+ scheme, particularly in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, machinery, and renewable energy.

The talks also focused on investment and innovation, including joint ventures in green energy, IT, and digital infrastructure. Ambassador Stoenescu proposed strengthening technological cooperation by linking Romanian IT firms and innovation hubs with Sindh’s National Incubation Centres. He also announced exploratory discussions on the possible establishment of a Romanian university campus in Karachi, specializing in engineering, information technology, and business — further cementing educational and cultural bonds between the two nations.

In addition, both sides expressed strong interest in expanding academic exchanges, scholarships, and vocational training for Sindhi students in Romania.

To mark the occasion, Ambassador Stoenescu planted a tree in the Governor’s House gardens, symbolizing the growth, renewal, and enduring friendship between Romania and Pakistan. On this occasion, Mr. Tariq Mustafa, Advisor to the Governor of Sindh, presented the “Bell of Hope”, a symbolic initiative launched in 2023 at the Governor House to support common citizens, reflecting Governor Tessori’s commitment to public welfare and accessibility.

Governor Tessori warmly welcomed the Romanian initiatives and reaffirmed Sindh’s readiness to facilitate Romanian investments, academic cooperation, and cultural exchange. Both sides expressed interest in organizing a Sindh Investment Roadshow in Bucharest and in strengthening collaboration through the Pakistan–Romania Business Council.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to build a modern, forward-looking partnership grounded in mutual respect, innovation, and sustainable development.