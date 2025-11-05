Karachi, — In a significant step toward deepening bilateral and cultural relations, the Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Dr. Dan Stoenescu, met with the Commissioner of Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, to discuss the development of cooperation at the local level. During the meeting, the proposal to establish a Pakistan–Romania Friendship Monument in Karachi was discussed and agreed upon.

The meeting highlighted the mutual commitment of both sides, as well as that of the Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC), to celebrate and further strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two nations. Ambassador Stoenescu praised the proactive vision and support of Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi and his office in identifying a suitable location and facilitating this landmark initiative.

Ambassador Stoenescu also announced that the Honorary Consulate of Romania in Karachi, which will serve the province of Sindh, will be reopened soon.

The Pakistan Romania Business Council will oversee the construction and maintenance of the Friendship Monument, ensuring it stands as a lasting symbol of peace, friendship, and cultural harmony between the two nations, which are celebrating 61 years of diplomatic relations.

Both sides expressed their interest in expanding cooperation at the local government level, including exchanges of best practices in urban management, sustainable development, and public administration. They also discussed opportunities to enhance educational partnerships, promote student and academic exchanges, and encourage joint initiatives in education and research. Furthermore, the two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties, facilitating business-to-business cooperation, and promoting investment and trade opportunities between Karachi, Sindh, and Romania’s major cities.

In addition, both sides discussed a proposal to name a road in Karachi “Constanța Avenue” and to reciprocate by naming a road in Constanța “Karachi Avenue”, symbolizing the strong ties between the two port cities.

This meeting reflects the ongoing diplomatic goodwill and shared aspiration to enhance cultural exchange, local cooperation, and economic partnership between Pakistan and Romania.