Karachi : The Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Dr. Dan Stoenescu, met with the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, renewable energy, education, and culture.

Ambassador Stoenescu highlighted Romania’s interest in deepening its economic engagement with Sindh, particularly in industrial manufacturing, textiles, food processing, IT, and renewable energy. He proposed establishing a Romania–Sindh Economic Dialogue Platform to link Romanian and Sindhi business chambers, and encouraged Romanian participation in Sindh’s Special Economic Zones.

The two sides discussed opportunities for collaboration in wind and solar energy projects in the Jhimpir Corridor, agriculture and agro-industry, and the upcoming MoU between Constanța Port and Karachi Port to enhance cooperation in maritime logistics and training.

Ambassador Stoenescu also emphasized governance and institutional cooperation, offering Romania’s EU-aligned expertise in urban planning and digital administration.

In the field of culture and education, Romania will participate in the World Culture Festival in Karachi with Romanian opera and ballet performances, and in the European Film Festival with a Romanian feature film. The meeting also explored new university partnerships and scholarship opportunities for Sindhi students. The two sides also discussed the prospective establishment of a campus by a private Romanian university in Karachi.

Discussions extended to climate resilience, water management, and sustainable urban development, drawing on Romania’s experience in managing the Danube River Basin, as well as potential EU-funded projects in health, disaster response, and women’s empowerment.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination and plan a Romanian business delegation visit to Sindh in 2026 to follow up on the initiatives discussed.